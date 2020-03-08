Copperas Cove provides utility provider update

COPPERAS COVE, TX – Copperas Cove sasy the transition process back to an in-house full-service utilities department is almost complete.

This, after the original service provider, FANTHOM, announced they were going out of business back in November of 2019.

In a press release, the City says utilities Administration and the Finance Department continue to review and reconcile customer accounts in support of the billing process. A letter and FAQ sheet were recently prepared and sent out to all customers.

The City is in the process of issuing new account numbers for all customer accounts. This process is being done in coordination with the reconciling of all customer accounts to ensure accuracy in billing. Billing Cycles 1–4 have been prepared and distributed, however Cycles 5–7 have been slightly delayed. The City says they are hopeful of distributing these few cycles over the course of the next week. They encourage all customers to review the attached billing cycle map to ensure you are aware of your billing area/cycle. In addition to completing bills for Cycles 5–7, the next round of cycle billings normally sent out in March 2020 are being prepared beginning with Cycle 1.

It is possible customers will receive more than one bill in March 2020; however, those bills will be for unique and different billing periods. The City says it understands the hardship this could cause for some, so customers have the ability to request and establish a payment arrangement by speaking with a Customer Service Representative (CSR) in the Utilities Administration Office once your bill(s) arrives.

The City recently heard of a concern that a citizen(s) had received a duplicate bill during this first round of billing. Internal reviews and a discussion with DataProse, their bill printer, confirmed that no duplicate bills were distributed during the new billing process. It is their belief that the customer(s) may have mistaken the customer letter and FAQ sheet envelope as a duplicate bill.

The senior citizen discount still applies to all customers who have previously enrolled, and is reflected on the new bills. It is important to note discounts are reflected in each individual line item, not as a whole sum at the end of the bill. As an example, the standard residential solid waste fee is $19.00; with the 20% discount this would be reflected on the bill as a charge of $15.20 (less the $3.80 discount). And, so goes for the other fees, with exception of the stormwater drainage fee which is not discount eligible. Seniors who may wish to enroll in this benefit are encouraged to stop by Utilities Administration Office to complete the appropriate paperwork.

Future mailed payments must be sent to the City of Copperas Cove, not FATHOM. Please note the mailing address is: City of Copperas Cove, P.O. Drawer 1419, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522. Customers should also ensure any online banking information (bill pay services) is updated to reflect the most current address.

The online customer portal, WaterSmart, may be found at the following link:

https://copperascovetx.watersmart.com/index.php/welcome. Please keep in mind your account information may not yet be updated and accurate until the new account numbers are established within the WaterSmart Portal. While not active yet, the WaterSmart portal will eventually have an ‘autopay’ function available for customers use.

Another Utilities Administration Town Hall Meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 630pm at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, located at 1206 W Avenue B. City Manager Ryan Haverlah will provide a brief presentation and update on the transition, which will include a review of utility changes, payment options, and ample time for a public Q&A session. Utilities Administration staff will also be present with necessary resources to provide individual customer account reviews. This event will be streamed via Facebook Live.