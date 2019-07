COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Get ready for some road repair in Copperas Cove this Monday.

This is when the Texas Department of Transportation will start a project on N 1st Street and W Avenue B.

Workers will seal and apply asphalt to four miles of Avenue B from Grimes crossing to N 1st and then on to Business 190.

The work will be done in shifts, so be sure to expect lane closures. They hope to have it done in the early fall if the weather holds up.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation