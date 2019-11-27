Copperas Cove searching for new utility billing solutions

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Fathom Utilities, the company responsible for handling utility bills in Copperas Cove, is going out of business.

As a result, it is leaving customers without means to take care of their utility bills.

In a special meeting on Tuesday night, leaders weighed their options in regards to their next step.

So far customers on auto-pay are instructed to stop using this option through Fatham Utility before December 9 and pay manually.

After December 9, the city is recommending customers pay the city directly in person, at the office, by mail or by phone.

Right now city leaders are working on an online option, but this hasn’t been unveiled just yet.

The city outlines what was accomplished during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“So essentially, what Council has authorized is for me to continue the meter reading software maintenance, begin discussions for an agreement for utility billing software and a customer portal,” says Ryan Haverlah, the City Manager.

The city is also working on payment locations like the Municipal Court and the Police Department.