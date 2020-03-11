Copperas Cove students learn coding

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Independent School District is one of only 40 percent of schools in the U.S. teaching computer coding to count as credits toward graduation.

The district hosted two sessions for junior high students and their families to learn computer coding through the interactive hands-on learning experience, Together We Code, funded by a Department of Defense Education Activity grant.

Coding is a skill learned through computer science and is emerging as a new language, potentially as important as reading and writing, according to Copperas Cove DoDEA Grant Director Tori Noon.

In the first of two sessions, families participated in digital and unplugged activities to gain an understanding of what coding is and why it is important to learn. Parents and students worked together to solve problems and understand algorithms. Families received resources so that they could continue learning together at home.

The Copperas Cove Codes DoDEA Grant IV aims to increase students’ computational, mathematical, and problem-solving skills while preparing them for more rigorous secondary and post-secondary coursework. Only 40 percent of U.S. schools teach computer programming and only 32 states, including Texas and CCISD, allow computer science to count towards high school graduation math or science requirements, according to Code.org.

CCISD conducts Together We Code Nights each semester at both S. C. Lee and Copperas Cove Junior High Schools.

Source: Copperas Cove Independent School District