Copperas Cove ten-year-old raises thousands for special needs students

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Ten-year-old Romella Spitzer was honored this week as one of just twelve students statewide to be recognized as a “Texas Student Hero Award” – which comes with a $1,500 grant for Copperas Cove ISD special education – whom she has already raised money for.

Spitzer ran an event called “Chocolate Fantasia,” where special needs students came together to paint and enjoy chocolate treats.

“‘Chocolate Fantasia’ is her baby,” Spitzer’s mother, Chandra, said. “It just makes me feel so good inside to watch her to work hard, go out in the community, and ask for help.”

Working with special needs students is a passion project for Spitzer.

“Some people might not think they can do as much as they can,” Spitzer said of the special needs students. “I want to give them a chance to do that.”

Her inspiration came from home, where painting is a hobby shared between her and her closest friend.

“My sister is actually autistic, and she really loves to paint and draw,” Spitzer said. “I wanted to give the other students with other disabilities or autism the opportunity for them, too.”

With “Chocolate Fantasia” raising almost $2,000 and the subsequent grant, the school district’s special education program has over $3,000 for hearing and speech aids for students who are non-verbal.

Spitzer hopes to make even more events like this to help students like her sister.

“I want it to keep going for years,” Spitzer said. “I want people to notice it.”