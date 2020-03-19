Coronavirus Fears Affecting Food Delivery Drivers

TEMPLE, Texas – Fears of the coronavirus are cleaning out shelves at grocery stores across Central Texas, but we often forget about the workers who deliver the groceries.

“Seven dollars. You’re gonna pay me $7 for a bag of Cheetos? I’m going real quick, and I took off,” says Connie McCullar, a food delivery worker.

For the past year, Connie and L.C McCullar have been delivering food for app-based companies.

Connie delivers for Instacart, which is focused on grocery deliveries – while L.C works for Favor, which is geared toward restaurant orders.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the couple have seen an impact. For L.C., orders have been slow.

“I think more people want groceries because they want a stockpile,” says L.C.

While business has been booming for Connie.

“I did four orders, and It was like $75. The next day I did four orders, and It was like $50,” says the Temple grandmother.

During our interview, she received an order asking to shop for more than a dozen items such as paper towels, tissue, and bleach. However, those items were gone at the store.

The couple says customers understand. In an email to customers, Favor says they will provide financial assistance to those affected by the virus.