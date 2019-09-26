Coryell County man charged with child porn

Austin Lee Smith

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year-old Austin Lee Smith has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography after images and videos were found on thumb drives he had left behind with a family member.

An arrest affidavit said a woman had brought the items in after what appeared to be child pornography were found on one of the drives that her ex-husband had left behind, saying she could just throw them away.

The complaint filed with the court indicated two thumb drives, a laptop, an older model cell phone and an external hard drive were brought in and later examined.

The investigation into the child pornography began when the items were brought to a deputy in late July.

The complaint noted that Smith had been charged with indecency with a child back on June 7.

That charge was filed after an initial report was received on May 29.

