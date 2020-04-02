Closings
Second murder arrest warrant in Costa Esmeralda Apartments, suspect arrested

WACO, Texas- Waco Police report arresting another suspect in a Costa Esmeralda Apartments murder.

This morning shortly after 10:00 a.m., 24-year-old Donald Palmer of Waco was arrested on a warrant charging him with the murder of Eric Williams at the Costa Esmeralda Apartments on 12/29/19.

Palmer was arrested at an apartment complex in the South Waco area by the US Marshal Lone Star Task Force without incident.

This is the second murder warrant arrest that has been made in this case and the investigation is still ongoing.

