Could you still get unemployment benefits if you were fired from your job?

Local

by: Anthony Cave

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cory McCormick made a data mistake at his local IT job in February.

He was fired a week later, and has been going through the appeal process with his unemployment claim ever since.

“My appeal information has me classified as terminated, but not for misconduct, but for ‘Failed to Perform to Employer Satisfaction,'” McCormick wrote in a April 29 email to the Texas Workforce Commission’s appeals department.

He got on the phone with the TWC Friday and says he should have an update on his unemployment from them Monday.

But, is McCormick — and other folks fired from their jobs — eligible for unemployment?

The short answer is, generally, yes.

“If it’s no fault of your own, then you should be eligible,” TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez said. “Misconduct may be an issue.”

According to TWC guidance, examples of misconduct includes violating company policy, breaking the law and neglecting the position.

Overall, more than 2.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $5.7 billion has been paid out in benefits.

During Friday’s media briefing, Gamez also noted that there’s a statewide effort to hire up to 5,000 contract tracers and contact investigators related to COVID-19.

The agency plans to provide the initial, online training for these jobs.

“These jobs are virtual and anyone can apply,” Gamez said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44