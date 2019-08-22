Country singer Holly Tucker hosts Album Release Party

BELTON, Texas – Local musician Holly Tucker is back in town ahead of the release of her new album, You’re Gonna Know My Name.

Tucker, who is from Lorena, was featured on The Voice in 2013 as part of “Team Blake Shelton.”

She held her special Album Release Party on Thursday night at the Beltonian Theatre. There were only 150 seats available, and they went quick.

Every general admission ticket came with free popcorn and an autographed copy of the new album.

If you couldn’t make it to Thursday night’s event, you can hear three of the songs on the new album below.

Holly Tucker – “Take Me Fishin'”

Holly Tucker – “Country Music Won’t Let Me”

Holly Tucker – “The Finer Things”

Source: Holly Tucker