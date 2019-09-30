Couple arrested on burglary charges

ROBINSON, Texas- Robinson police report an observant neighbor assisted in stopping the burglary of a home and led to the arrest of a couple in the case.

Robinson Police Lieutenant Tracy O’Connor said they were called to the 600 block of Stovall Sunday afternoon at 3:37 p.m. on a report of a possible burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they found a car had been pulled into the garage of a home and that items from the home were being loaded into it.

Items ranging from a bicycle to books and even dinnerware were recovered from the car with a couple still active inside the house when they arrived.

Ronald Bean and Catherine A. Smith-Bean were arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation.

He remained in the McLennan County jail Monday, she posted the $25,000 bond and was released early Monday morning.