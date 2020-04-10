COVID-19 Affecting Truck Drivers and their line of work

WACO, Texas – Regardless of where you are on the road or where you look, you’ll see truck drivers at work.

In the wake of the pandemic, one truck driver tells us his job has a feel to it that its never had before.

“Its intense. Nerve racking. Kind of a little bit scary, you know? Uncertain,” says Zachary Smith.

Smith says each day, as he gets in his truck and types in his new destination, that uncertain, unsettling feeling sets in once more.

“Just a little anxious. You don’t know what you’re going to get into with every town you go through,” says Smith.

One of Smith’s biggest worries he says is coming into contact with someone who’s infected with the virus and his inability to detect it if they are. He says the company he works for has attempted to render some aide, but not like what most would expect.

“For the most part, they’re just giving me a bunch of videos to watch. That’s about it. I mean, what can they do? Really, what can they do?” says Smith.

Safety, cleanliness and overall health is what stays on the minds of most of the drivers we spoke with. But a component that has really taken center stage in the wake of COVID-19 for truck drivers are the inconsistent policies that come with different jurisdictions of travel.

“Everything varies not from just state-to-state, but it varies from town-to-town,” says Wayne Rork.

For example, he says in Laredo they are a lot more strict when it comes to wearing face masks.

“If you don’t have your face covered in public, then you get fined a thousand dollars. That’s the only city in the United States that has that type of law in place,” says Rork.

Other State Departments of Transportation are monitoring drivers’ destinations and place of departure, sometimes even denying drivers access.

“They’re looking more or less for New York tags, and they’re checking temperatures and checking on people and stuff like that coming in to the state. Wanting to know who’s coming in the state. They’re wanting to know who’s coming in, why they’re coming in and they’re actually refusing some people in,” says Rork.

But one driver says though we’re in a difficult time, he’s glad to be behind the wheel because he knows the job he’s doing everyday is making a difference.

“Everybody’s hurting, but I give thanks to God that us truck drivers have a job, you know? That we can take our stuff to where we’re supposed to take it. People can eat and people can survive, you know,” says Paul Cadelleero.