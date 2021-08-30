COVID-19 cases lead to changes in Bremond Middle School schedule

BREMOND, Texas – Bremond Middle School’s sixth grade class will be sent home for the next three days, with the entire school being released this Friday.

Principal John Burnett sent out a statement Monday afternoon stating most of the sixth grade class has tested postitive COVID-19 – so in an effort to slow any future spread, the entire grade will be sent home for this Tuesday through Thursday.

Burnett went on to say the entire school will be released on Friday, and this day will be made up on September 27.

Sixth graders will be required to log on to Google Meets and do live classes with their Core Class Teachers. The schedule is below:

8:45 – 9:37: Science with Coach J. White

9:41 – 10:30: Social Studies with Coach N. White

10:30 – 12:50: Lunch and Homework

12:50 – 1:39: Math with Coach Merritt

1:43 – 2:32: ELA with Mrs. Floyd

When students attend class, they need to be muted, and then unmute when asking or answering questions.

For any questions or concerns, you can call 254-746-2018 or email jburnett@bremondisd.net.

Source: Bremond Independent School District