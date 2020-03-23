COVID-19 causes changes to Waco Transit systems and routes

WACO, Texas- Changes to the Waco are Transit System is implementing some changes to its routes.

In accordance with restrictions, Waco Transit System will only allow 10 people in a vehicle at any given time.

In order to assist WTS in this effort, we ask that passengers practice social distancing by utilizing seats that do not have a sign indicating “seat unavailable” on them.

Fixed Route Service Hours will be adjusted to 7:15 am-5:15 pm, Monday-Saturday-until further notice.

The health and safety of Waco Transit System operators and the general public are top priority.

Demand Response Service Hours will remain the same; but trip purpose will be limited to those related to Medical Appointments, Access to Food, and Work.

Updates will also be posted to Waco Transit’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WacoTransit/) and Twitter account (https://twitter.com/wacotransit?lang=en).

Passengers are encouraged to download Waco Transit’s free GPS tracking app, Ride Systems, to track their bus in real-time and view alerts regarding service delays or detours. A desktop version is also available at RideWaco.com.

For more information on Waco Transit’s fixed routes and other services, visitwww.WacoTransitSystem.com.

For the latest service information, call (254) 750-1613 or (254) 750-1900.