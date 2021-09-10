COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics continue in McLennan County

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will host 16 free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from September 12 through 18.

The Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children to receive the vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and registration is available for a scheduled appointment at covidwaco.com.

The CDC recommends that immunocompromised people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at least 28 days from the second dose. Attendants should bring their vaccination cards to receive the third dose to verify the date.

The upcoming schedule is below:

Sunday, September 12: First Methodist Church locations (4901 Cobbs) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. First Methodist Church locations (1300 Austin Ave) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. First Methodist Church locations (2801 Robinson Dr) from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Tuesday, September 13: Central Texas MCC at Clay (1601 Clay Ave) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. LaVega High School Cafeteria (555 TX-340 Loop) from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. Midway High School (8200 Mars Dr.) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. Connally I.S.D. (200 Cadet Way) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Wednesday, September 15: Gholson I.S.D. (137 Hamilton Dr.) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. Lorena I.S.D. Performing Arts Center (1 Leopard Lane, Lorena, TX) from 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Thursday, September 16: City of Beverly Hills City Hall (3418 Memorial Dr, Beverly Hills) from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Little Christian Academy (601 Towne Oaks Dr.) from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Friday, September 17: Little Christian Academy (601 Towne Oaks Dr.) from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. CASA of McLennan County (1208 N. 5th St.) from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Indian Spring Middle School (500 N. University Parks Dr.) from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic.



Saturday, September 18: Bruceville-Eddy I.S.D. (1 Eagle Dr, Eddy, TX) from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. You do not need to be a student to attend the clinic. Robinson Shepard’s Heart (106 W. Lyndale, TX) from 8:00 a.m. – Noon.



Source: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District