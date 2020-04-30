COVID-19 continues to impact wedding and funeral businesses

WACO, Texas – For Lauren Wilson, the owner of Cathedral Oaks Event Center, planning for the happiest day in a couple’s life has been more of a challenge than it’s ever been before.

Due to restrictions laid out by Governor Greg Abbott last month, many of the weddings she had planned were suddenly put on hold -forcing her to deliver some hard, last-minute news to her clients.

“It was a really difficult situation to relay that information to someone who is set to have their wedding two days from now. They’ve already got guests who have flown in from out of town. They have people making travel accompdations,” said Wilson.

She’s says they have had to clear their entire event calendar – canceling most weddings previously planned since the governor’s mandate went into effect.

“We’ve done everything that we can to get everyone rescheduled to dates later in 2020, which has created a bit of a crunch for those dates, as well,” Wilson said.

The dates originally open for new guests are now being occupied with guests that have had their weddings canceled, so the potential for new business has been limited through the end of this year.

Capacity limits and the need for social distancing has taken its toll on the funeral industry, as well.

Adrian Green, the funeral director of Serenity Life Celebrations, is responsible for making sure families honor their loved ones for the last time in a memorable way.

He says while they still have services, many of the services they offer have been extremely limited.

“Now we’re doing graveside services, where there’s no more than ten present – or if they’re COVID-related, they’ll have to do a direct burial or you’ll have to do a direct cremation,” said Green.

He says he’s seen folks on both sides of the spectrum as to how they react to the new guidelines his business has had to follow due to COVID-19.

“Some are understanding. They understand that they don’t want to get sick and they don’t want to impose a sickness on someone else by having a service. But then there’s always that element of anger that is being displayed as well to where they can’t understand why they can’t just lay their loved ones to rest,” said Green.