COVID-19 Impacts Fort Hood Training Excercises

KILLEEN, Texas – The 1st Cavalry Division and Ironhorse Brigade are back to trainings after pausing operations due to COVID-19. This week, the division began a Lethality Validation Exercise.

“This type of excercise is how we practice communicating in the battlefield and operating with our subourate battalions,” said Major Marcellus Simmons, the Public Information Officer.

The site was filled with satellites, tents and convoys – which usually takes several days to set up in real-life situations. However, during trainings, it takes five hours.

“At the end of the day, it’s the job of the United States Army, the 1st Cavalry Division to do whatever the nation asks of us,” said Simmons.

During the peak of the pandemic, Fort Hood created drive-in health clinics and limited training exercises to ten soldiers or less.

As the state reopens, soldiers are still required to wear masks, sanitize and have daily temperature checks.

The division usually conducts these trainings monthly.