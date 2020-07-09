COVID-19 Relief Arrives to Belton

BELTON, Texas – Relief has arrived to Belton residents who are struggling to pay bills. The City and United Way have joined together to create a COVID-19 relief program to help those affected by the pandemic.

“Basically, this program is going to help people who’ve fallen behind on utility bill payments and needs some assistance,” says Paul Romer, City of Belton Spokesperson.

Back in May, Belton City Council approved $10,000 toward the recovery fund, which is expected to help at least 50 families.

“I’ve seen stats that said one of the most people impacted are lower socio-economic status. It would follow that. Those people would have difficulty with utility bill payments,” said Romer.

Requirements to get approved are:

Individuals/families must have been actively employed at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are now experiencing income loss as a direct result of the shutdown

One application per household

One time only granted assistance

Applicant must live in Bell County

For more information and an application on program, you can click HERE.