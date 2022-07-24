WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Citizens Response to Active Shooter Event is this week, hosted by the Waco Police Department.

Waco PD wants to give residents an opportunity to equip themselves with knowledge of what to do if they ever find themselves in an active shooter situation.

The training is free to the public and available to anyone and everyone who would like to take part.

It will be taught both in English and Spanish.

The trainings will be at the Waco Convention Center in McLennan Hall on Tuesday, July 26 starting at 6:00 PM and on Saturday, July 30 starting at 10:00 AM.

The department did note that viewer discretion is advised when attending the training as some content shown may be sensative to some people.