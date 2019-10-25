Interstate 35 reopens after deadly crash in Waco

UPDATE: The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near mile marker 338 reopened just after 1p.m., following a bizarre accident that killed one person this morning.

Sgt. Ryan Howard tells FOX44 News that a vehicle hit a road sign, causing the post to fly into the air around 10:50 a.m.

It crashed through the windshield of another vehicle in the southbound lanes, killing a passenger.

Right now, there is no word on that person’s identity.

Howard says troopers are looking for the vehicle that hit the road sign.

Traffic in the southbound lanes is stopped and drivers are being told to avoid the area if at all possible.

The crash is causing traffic in the area to back up as much as four miles.