Crash causes I-14 closure at Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Copperas Cove police report I-14 traffic was rerouted through town on Business 190 Monday following a head on collision between an 18-wheeler and a Hyundai.

Sgt Kevin Miller said the crash occurred at 6:32 a.m. on the long bridge on the US Highway 190 bypass.

The initial investigation indicated a Hyundai sedan was going west and the 18-wheeler Freightliner was going east when the Hyundai crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and struck the Freightliner head on.

The driver of the Hyundai was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with what were reported as severe injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was taken to Advent Health by Copperas Cove EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bridge sustained damage to the guardrail during the crash and the bypass was to remain closed while TXDOT completes repairs.

Eastbound and westbound I-14 traffic at Copperas Cove was temporarily detoured to Business 190 through the city.