Bosque Co. (FOX 44) – Midway ISD announced Sunday afternoon that a crash in Bosque County claimed the lives of four people, including a high school senior about to graduate.

Mackenzie Bewley and 2021 graduate Evan Lovejoy died in the crash on FM 56 near FM 2114, in Whitney. The crash happened around 9:20 p.m., according to Texas DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard.

Sgt. Howard tells FOX 44 News that a Land Rover SUV going south on FM 56 tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing area, lost control, and crashed into a tree. It was raining at the time.

The Land Rover caught fire and all inside died. Howard wants to remind drivers to slow down when it is raining, which can make the roads extremely slick.

The names of the other two people involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

Counselors and members of the school district support team will be available at Midway High School tomorrow.

Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas said in a statement to parents, “Each of these young adults will be missed greatly. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends in this very difficult time.”