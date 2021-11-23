Credit card concerns raised at a local restaurant

American Express, Visa and Master card cards on display in Richmond, Va., Thursday, July 1, 2021. U.S. consumer borrowing surged by $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way. Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

The Temple Police Department says officers have received several calls about their credit cards being used at the Arby’s on West Adams.

According to posts on a Facebook group page, some people were charged at the Arby’s after going to another restaurant nearby.

Police say Arby’s is aware of the situation. No word yet on what they plan to do.

Temple PD says no one has actually filed a report at this time, so there are no active cases.

If you see a fraudulent charge on your credit card, call the card as soon as possible and dispute it.