Credit card skimmer case at Woodway 7-Eleven

The Woodway Public Safety Department reports a suspected case of a card skimmer having been in operation at the 7-Eleven Store at 5801 Woodway Drive, on the Highway 84 westbound access road.

The investigation began when victim came in to report unauthorized charges on his credit card that was last used at the air pump kiosk in the parking lot of the store.

Officers went to the store and found that the door to the air pump had been pried open and that the connector had been removed from the back of the card reader.

Investigators said this was a good indication that the skimmer had been placed on the machine but had been taken back out by the time officers got there.

Woodway Public Safety advised anyone who recently used the machine to carefully check their credit card or debit card statements for unusual activity.

The officers noted that most skimmers now use bluetooth devices to transmit card data to a nearby phone or computer and say that a simple way to check for the presence of such a device is to turn on your smart phone’s blue tooth feature and check for nearby bluetooth devices before swiping your card.

A skimmer using this method of transmission will often show up with an identifier with a long series of random numbers.

Police say that the best way to avoid problems with getting card data being stolen via a skimmer is to make your payment inside the store.