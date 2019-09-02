Crews extinguish Temple restaurant fire

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple firefighters responded to a structure fire at a local restaurant on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters found light smoke coming from the roof line of Sol De Jalisco #3, located at 8774 W Adams Avenue. The fire was found in the front wall of the building directly adjacent to the business sign.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and searched the remainder of the building for any fire spread. Fire damage was confined to the front exterior wall of the structure and light water damage occurred inside the restaurant.

No other businesses were damaged.

All occupants were out of the building on the department’s arrival. No injuries were reported.

Temple Fire Department Investigators determined the fire was caused by improper electrical wiring. The total estimated monetary loss is $3,500.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue