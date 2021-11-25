Crews respond to Killeen house fire

Courtesy of Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen firefighters responded to a house fire on 5703 Jim Avenue on Thursday night.

Killeen Fire Chief Jim Kubinski tells FOX 44 News there were no injuries to any of the occupants, but two people were displaced. One person was in the structure at the time of the fire. He was able to get out after hearing his smoke detectors going off, which allowed him to escape safely.

There were five fire engines, two heavy rescues, one ladder truck, two medic units, two Battalion Chiefs, and two EMS Captains on scene.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The fire originated in the back-room addition to the structure. The building inspector deemed the structure uninhabitable. The Red Cross was called for the displaced family.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Sources: Killeen Fire Department, City of Killeen