TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue, along with the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the 7500 Block of Pegasus Drive for the report of a structure fire.

The first crews to arrive found heavy smoke and flames coming from a large pile of rubbish and two portable buildings.

Firefighters quickly knocked the main body of fire down. However, the two small portables are at a complete loss. Firefighters continue to extinguish areas still burning within the pile of debris.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with seven firefighting units and 19 personnel. The Temple Police Department, the Troy Volunteer Fire Department, and the Troy Police Department also responded. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries have been reported in association with this incident.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue