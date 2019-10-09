Cricket season is in full swing in Central Texas

FORT HOOD, Texas — A UH60 Helicopter from C company, 2nd General Aviation Support Battalion 211 Aviation Regiment, from St. Cloud Minnesota, fills air drop bucket for use in combating fires on Fort Hood. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Emily Finn)

WACO, Texas – They’re small. They’re noisy. It seems like they are invading Central Texas.

It’s cricket season, and this year seems to be worse than previous ones.

“This is definitely one of the worst cricket years that I’ve seen. We just haven’t had a freeze in so long,” says Jeff Wooten, Cen-Tex Pest Control employee. “They start the reproductive cycle whenever it’s 80 to 90 degrees. And of course, it’s 80 to 90 degrees now.”

A cricket’s entire life cycle takes around two months, and they can reproduce several times. This makes the cricket situation even worse.

While crickets usually prefer to stay outside, they do occasionally get into homes and businesses.

“If you want to stop crickets from coming in your home, some great things you can do are seal up weep holes in the bricks around the outside of your home. Every fifth or sixth brick has a weep hole, and that is so the building can breathe. They prevent mold and things of that nature, but it’s also a great entry way for crickets, spiders, ants, and pretty much every kind of bug out that there is,” Wooten says.

If there are crickets in or around your home, there are a few things you can do to get rid of them.

“To get rid of them completely, call a licensed professional. We have baits, we have sprays, we have all kinds of different options. One thing I would do is keep your home cleaned up. No leaves on the ground and no limbs or things laying around,” Wooten says.

According to Wooten, crickets don’t cause health issues like cockroaches do, but they can create something kind of gross.

“They do cause an odor. Just because of the sheer number of them that are out there. Once they die they do stink, unfortunately. But cleaning them up and sweeping and throwing them away, it’s not fun. But it helps,” Wooten says.