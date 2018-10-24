Cruz, Cornyn come to Killeen

Senator Ted Cruz campaigned in Killeen on Tuesday night at the Civic Center, along with Senator John Cornyn.

Cruz is looking to hold his Senate seat against challenger Beto O’Rourke. Cruz has held several rallies over the last few days.

Cruz discussed immigration, taxes and job creation during his speech.

“What Texans want is jobs. My number one priority in Texas is jobs, jobs, jobs. Because that’s the priority of Texans,” Cruz said.

“I think it’s exciting to see all the candidates from around the state here today. Obviously, Governor Abbott supporting the local candidates [in Belton on Tuesday afternoon], Brad Buckley earlier today, so I saw a lot of folks. I think it’s exciting to see all of these local candidates come in to support the national candidates like, locally,” says Salado resident Chris Dieb.

Killeen was one of several stops for Cruz’s campaign.