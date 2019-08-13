Custody case lands Killeen woman in jail

AUSTIN, Texas – The baby involved in an Amber Alert out of Austin has been found.

Baby Elijah Phillips is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Brandy Galbert, the mother’s cousin, faces a felony charge of interfering with the custody of a child. She was released from jail early Tuesday morning on a $5,000 bond.

Austin Police are still looking for Brittany Smith and Carl Hayden – the parents of Baby Elijah. Smith is described as 30 years old at 5’2″ with a tattoo on her left arm. Hayden is 37 years old, 5’10”, and weighs 125 pounds.

They are suspected to be in the Austin or Killeen areas.

