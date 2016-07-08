Dallas PD: 12 officers shot, 5 dead in downtown Dallas

Two civilians were also injured in the shooting.

The police chief also said the shots came from snipers who were in an elevated area.

In a 10:30 p.m. release, Dallas Police Chief David Brown said no suspects are in custody.

“Tonight it appears that two snipers shot ten police officers from elevated positions during the protest/rally. Three officers are deceased, two are in surgery and three are in critical condition. An intensive search for suspects is currently underway. No suspects are in custody at this time. We ask that any citizen with information regarding the shootings tonight call 214-671-3482.”

Shortly before midnight, Dallas Police said they took two people into custody on I-35E. An officer spotted a man carrying a camouflaged bag, walking quickly down Lamar Street. The person threw a bag in the back of black Mercedes and the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed.

After stopping the Mercedes at I-35E and Kiest, two people were taken in for questioning.

At12:35 p.m., police announced they were involved in shootout and standoff situation with a person at parking garage. Officers are taking extra precaution, due to the person claiming there are bombs throughout the structure.

A woman was also arrested at the parking garage.

The Dallas Police Department has announced one of the suspects who they say was involved in Thursday night’s ambush attack that resulted in the deaths of five police officers was killed by a police robot carrying a bomb, not via suicide.

Officials say they cornered a suspect who said he was upset about Black Lives Matter and the recent police shootings. The suspect reportedly told police he was upset at white people and he wanted to kill white people, particularly white police officers.

“Dallas officers and DART officers are some of the bravest men and women you’d ever want to be associated with,” Chief Brown said during a Friday morning press conference. “Please join me in applauding these brave men and women who do this job under great scrutiny, who literally risk their lives. We don’t feel much support most days. Let’s not make today most days. We need your support to protect you from men like these.”

This was following a peaceful protest after the deaths of two men by police in Minnesota and Louisiana.

Police announced around 11:30 p.m. the man had turned himself in to authorities. Relatives of the man claim he was not involved in the shooting.

Another person was involved in a shootout with Dallas SWAT officers. This shooter has been taken into custody.

A suspicious package was found near the shootout location. The package is being secured by a Dallas PD bomb squad.

Governor Abbott released the following statement on the shootings in Dallas:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dallas law enforcement community and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officers killed and injured this evening. I’ve spoken to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and have directed him to offer whatever assistance the City of Dallas needs at this time. In times like this we must remember – and emphasize – the importance of uniting as Americans.”

The governor will be cutting short an out-of-state trip and will be traveling directly to Dallas.

Hallsville Police Chief Paul Montoya posted his reaction to Facebook late Thursday night.

“I don’t come to you as a police officer or as a chief of police. I come to you as a neighbor, as a friend as a family member, as a community member. I ask for everyone to give their prayers to the fallen Dallas officers.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement on the shooting in Dallas:



“The men and women of the Dallas Police Department and the officers of Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) selflessly run into harm’s way to protect the lives of others. Tonight, we mourn the loss of four of their brothers. Our thoughts and prayers go out to these officers and their families, and to those who have been injured. My office is in close contact with the local authorities on the ground and we will be offering to provide whatever support we can to help in assisting the victims and bringing the perpetrators to justice. I encourage anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-3482.



My[sic] God protect our fallen heroes and bring peace upon the City of Dallas.”

Congressman Jeb Hensarling released the following statement:

“This tragedy literally hits close to home. This act of evil and cowardice took place just a few miles away from where my family goes to sleep every night-a place I’ve called home for more than 30 years. This tragic event reminds us that so much of our safety depends on that thin blue line-those that put their lives on the line for us each and every day. This is a day of mourning, a day of prayer, but it is also a day to say ‘thank you’ to every man and women who wears the law enforcement uniform. Our hearts are broken for the loved ones of the victims. We pray for their families. We pray for healing hands on those who have been wounded. And, we pray for swift justice on the perpetrators of evil. My team stands ready to assist the Dallas Police Department, DART and the Mayor’s office in any way that we can. It is my hope and prayer that in America we get past ‘us vs. them’ and realize that the only collective that counts is ‘We the People.'”



Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump canceled his appearance for Friday in Miami and offered the following words on the attack:

“Last night’s horrific execution-style shootings of 12 Dallas law enforcement officers – five of whom were killed and seven wounded – is an attack on our country. It is a coordinated, premeditated assault on the men and women who keep us safe. We must restore law and order. We must restore the confidence of our people to be safe and secure in their homes and on the street. The senseless, tragic deaths of two motorists in Louisiana and Minnesota reminds us how much more needs to be done. This morning I offer my thoughts and prayers for all of the victims’ families, and we pray for our brave police officers and first responders who risk their lives to protect us every single day. Our nation has become too divided. Too many Americans feel like they’ve lost hope. Crime is harming too many citizens. Racial tensions have gotten worse, not better. This isn’t the American Dream we all want for our children. This is a time, perhaps more than ever, for strong leadership, love and compassion. We will pull through these tragedies.”

“I’m heartbroken over the tragedy in Dallas, Texas,” Congressman Louie Gohmert said on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and those injured.”



President Barack Obama commented on the tragedy while speaking at the NATO Summit.



“With your understanding, I want to begin with a few words about the situation back in the United States, specifically the situation in Dallas, Texas. My team has been keeping me updated throughout the morning of the evening in Dallas. I spoke this morning with Mayor Rawlings of Dallas to convey the deepest condolences of the American people. I told him that the federal government will provide whatever assistance Dallas may need as it deals with this tremendous tragedy. We still don’t know all the facts. What we do know is that there has been a vicious, calculated and despicable attack on law enforcement. Police in Dallas were on duty, doing their jobs, keeping people safe during peaceful protests. These law enforcement officers were targeted, and nearly a dozen officers were shot. Five were killed. Other officers and at least one civilian were wounded — some are in serious condition, and we are praying for their recovery. As I told Mayor Rawlings, I believe that I speak for every single American when I say that we are horrified over these events, and that we stand united with the people and the police department in Dallas. According to police, there are multiple suspects. We will learn more, undoubtedly, about their twisted motivations. But let’s be clear: There is no possible justification for these kinds of attacks or any violence against law enforcement. The FBI is already in touch with the Dallas police, and anyone involved in these senseless murders will be held fully accountable. Justice will be done. I will have more to say about this as the facts become more clear. For now, let me just say that even as yesterday I spoke about our need to be concerned, as all Americans, about racial disparities in our criminal justice system, I also said yesterday that our police have an extraordinarily difficult job and the vast majority of them do their job in outstanding fashion. I also indicated the degree to which we need to be supportive of those officers who do their job each and every day, protecting us and protecting our communities. Today is a wrenching reminder of the sacrifices that they make for us. We also know that when people are armed with powerful weapons, unfortunately it makes attacks like these more deadly and more tragic. And in the days ahead, we’re going to have to consider those realities as well. In the meantime, today our focus is on the victims and their families. They are heartbroken. The entire city of Dallas is grieving. Police across America, which is a tight-knit family, feels this loss to their core. And we’re grieving with them. I’d ask all Americans to say a prayer for these officers and their families. Keep them in your thoughts. And as a nation, let’s remember to express our profound gratitude to our men and women in blue — not just today, but every day.”

“I mourn for the officers shot while doing their sacred duty to protect peaceful protestors, for their families and all who serve with them,” presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office will give their full resources to Dallas as they investigate the attack.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick issued the following statement regarding the tragedy:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) and Dallas first responders. Several officers have been killed and many have been injured. During times like this all Texans must stand united as this investigation continues and those responsible are stopped, apprehended and brought to justice. Please pray for the families of the officers killed and wounded in the line of duty in this horrific attack. Pray for the men and women in law enforcement across Texas and across our nation. The put their lives on the line every day for us. This is not just a Dallas tragedy, but also a Texas and an American tragedy.”

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a temporary flight restriction shortly after midnight. Only relief aircraft under direction of Dallas Police are authorized in airspace.

DART has suspended rail and bus operations in Downtown Dallas.

The ATF and FBI are involved in the investigation.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.