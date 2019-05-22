Dating app leads to man’s arrest for sex assault, trafficking

A 26-year-old man is accused of bringing a 15-year-old runaway across county lines for sex.

Jaylin Deshun Gibson was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of sexual assault from the Lacy Lakeview Police Department and trafficking of a person from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said they got the case on May 9, when they were contacted by Hillsboro Police.

The actual incident leading to the charges appears to have happened early in April.

Truehitt says the investigation indicated that Gibson met the victim through an online dating app, where the victim claimed to be 18. He drove to Hillsboro to pick her up, as she became a runaway.

He took her to a motel in the 500 block of New Dallas Highway, where it is alleged they had sex.

Truehitt said Gibson told the investigators when he found out her real age, he took her into Waco and turned her loose. This is when she is believed to have contacted Waco Police, who then contacted Hillsboro Police, who then began working with Lacy Lakeview on their part of the case.

The complaint written by McLennan County Sheriff’s investigators echoed what Lacy Lakeview reported and also indicated the victim had been taken to a location in Mart, then to a nearby lake where he was also accused of having sex with her.

Gibson remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday.