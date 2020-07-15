DAV, RecruitMilitary® host virtual veteran career fair for Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas- Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary® will co-host the Fort Hood Veterans Virtual Career Fair July 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

DAV and RecruitMilitary® are committed to positioning veterans, active-duty service members, reservists, their spouses and partnering companies for success.

Employers who are actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management.

DAV benefits advocates are available during the event to answer questions and assist veterans who may have service-connected disabilities that could make them eligible for compensation through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

To register for the Fort Hood All Veterans Virtual Career Fair and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.