Day camps preparing to keep kids safe after missing last summer

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – As summer is just around the corner, different centers and organizations are gearing up for kids of all ages to visit for camp.

Many had no camp last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they are more than excited to have their kids back.

“It’s been amazing seeing the kids come back and return to the facilities,” Woodway Event Facilities Director Jessie Reid said. “We had 20 kids in here yesterday, and going out in the fields to play our soccer programs, and it was absolutely amazing to have them back. It was just very evident in their demeanor and how they acted, they’re ready to be back. The parents are ready to put their kids back into the regular programs and just return back to normal.”

Despite the fear of children contracting or spreading the COVID-19 virus, camps are feeling positive about starting programs again.

Some are taking extra precautions by encouraging campers to wear masks and requiring staff members to wear masks to protect children who may not be eligible to get vaccinated.

“Groups no larger than ten kids and outdoor activities will be preferred,” McLane Stadium Camp Director Brock Meckelborg said. “We will be doing temperature checks at check in each day, and then our counselors will be in masks. Camper masks are recommended, but not required.”

Health officials do warn that no matter what you do for the summer, whether this includes camp activites or vacations, get vaccinated if you are eligible to keep yourself and others safe.

“Get vaccinated. I can’t stress that enough,” says Kelly Craine, of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. “That’s really what we’ve seen make a huge difference in lowering our COVID numbers, our case numbers. Not only in Waco [or] McLennan County, but throughout the country.”

If you have any questions regarding your child’s camp and its guidelines, reach out and ask – as every camp is different.