Deadline to file for place on Copperas Cove ballot approaching

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove has posted a public notice regarding a Notice of Deadline to File Applications for Place on the Ballot for a Special Election.

The available position for the upcoming City Council Special Election on November 5 is Place 7.

Applications for a place on the ballot may be filed through September 26, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Candidate packets are available in the City Secretary’s Office and on the City’s website.

The physical address for filing applications in person is 914 S. Main Street, Suite D, Copperas Cove – mailing address is P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove.

Election information may be obtained by visiting the City Secretary’s page of the City website here.

Questions or concerns should be directed to Lisa Wilson, City Secretary, at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-4221.

Source: City of Copperas Cove