Deadly auto vs pedestrian crash in Killeen Saturday night

KILLEEN, TX – Officers with the Killeen Police Department are investigating a second fatal crash in the area on Saturday.

It happened on the 1000 block of Jasper Road at approximately 7:19 p.m.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male lying in the roadway.

He was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing southbound on Jasper Road. An unknown SUV, traveling eastbound in the inside lane, struck the pedestrian. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian, 53 year-old Michael Dean Cook, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:56 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters.

He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Investigators with the Killeen Police Department, Traffic Unit, are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the suspect vehicle involved in this fatality, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash. The Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatality.