Deadly Bryan shooting investigation continues

BRYAN, Texas- 24 hours later people are still reeling after the deadly mass shooting at Kent Moore Warehouse.

Following the shooting the company released a statement saying:

We are devastated by the events today at our Bryan manufacturing facility located on Stone City Drive. Our hearts go out to the families and the loved ones of those affected.

We want to thank the many members of our law enforcement teams and other emergency personnel who responded so quickly. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation of this horrible crime.

We ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of those who were involved.

Right now, our focus is on providing support to and prayers for our employees and the extended Kent Moore Cabinets family during this tragic time.

Today Kent Moore Cabinets Headquarters is closed to the public as the investigation continues.

Larry Bolin is accused of carrying out the mass shooting that ended with 40-year-old Timothy Smith dead and several more injured.

The people who witness this tragic incident are still trying to process what happened.

“I turned my phone down, I told my daughter that I loved her and my boyfriend,” said Amelia Rodriguez. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, I thought it was several people involved.”

Investigators say it was only one person , 27-year-old Bolin.

Police responded to the shooting at 350 Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m.

“I heard the gunshots and took off running once everyone else did,” Chad said.

“I feel bad for they family,” Christian Taylor said “You know it’s just crazy man, it all happened all of a sudden.”

Kent Moore Cabinets Warehouse employee Marc Barren says he did not expect this from Bolin.

“The dude is kind of quiet, he is kind of dude you would not expect to do this type of stuff,” Barren said. “I guess that’s why people didn’t expect stuff like this to happen.”

Bolins bond is currently set at a combined 2.2 million dollars, for the murder of Timothy Smith and the attempted murder of Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar.

As of now Police haven’t released a motive for the shootings.