Death toll rises to 22 in El Paso Massacre

People gather in Juarez, Mexico, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in a vigil for the 3 Mexican nationals who were killed in an El Paso shopping-complex shooting. Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in a busy shopping area in the Texas border town of El Paso, the state’s governor said. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Authorities say another person has died from a weekend mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, raising the death toll in that attack to 22.

El Paso police tweeted that one person died early Monday morning at a hospital. A second person died around 10 a.m. No other details were immediately provided.

More than two dozen people were wounded in the attack. The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has been booked on capital murder charges.

Speaking from the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump condemned the El Paso mass shooting and another in Dayton, Ohio, hours later in his first public remarks since the attacks.