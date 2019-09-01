Midland/Odessa mass shooter had ties to Lorena, TX

The gunman in Saturday evenings mass shooting is identified as 36 year old Seth Ator, who has ties to Lorena, TX.

Authorities say the gunman who killed seven people during a rampage in West Texas used an “AR-type weapon” while opening fire at random as he was chased by police.

FBI agent Christopher Combs said Sunday that federal investigators believe the gunman had no connection to terrorism.

Police eventually killed the shooter. Authorities told reporters that the gunman had a criminal record but did not elaborate.

The shooting began with Texas state troopers pulling over a driver for failing to signal a left turn. One trooper was shot, but authorities say he’s expected to recover.

Police say those killed in Saturday’s attack were between the ages of 15 and 57 years old. Authorities say they’re processing more than 15 scenes in the investigation.

Sunday 12:35 p.m.

Authorities say the seven people killed in a shooting rampage in West Texas range in age from 15 to 57.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said at a news conference Sunday that authorities have no definitive answers yet about a motive in Saturday’s shooting.

It began with Texas state troopers pulling over a driver for failing to signal a left turn. Police say the driver went on a more than 10-mile shooting rampage, hijacking a mail carrier truck and firing at random as he drove in the area of Odessa and Midland. He shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Sunday 12:15 p.m.

The medical director of an emergency care center says he witnessed part of a shooting rampage in West Texas that left seven people dead before police killed the gunman.

Dr. Nathaniel Ott says he heard shots around 3 p.m. Saturday while at work in Odessa. He rushed outside to find a woman in the driver’s seat of an SUV bleeding from a gunshot wound in the arm. Ott says a paramedic put a tourniquet on the woman’s arm and he ran back inside to get a bag of fluids and an IV.

They then loaded the woman into a police cruiser to be driven to a nearby trauma center. He doesn’t know how she’s doing now.

Ott says that as they were working, the shooter drove back by the intersection, followed by police. He says the gunman drove within 30 feet of him. He says of the shooter: “He was just everywhere.”

Sunday 9:25 a.m.

Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said Sunday that at least one person remains in “life-threatening” condition. Authorities have said the gunman shot more than 20 people before being killed by officers outside a movie theater.

Police say the shooter was a white man in his 30s but have not released a name or possible motive.

Sunday 9:00 a.m.

Authorities say the death toll in Saturday’s shooting has increased to 8. That figure includes the gunman.

Sunday 7:45 a.m.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Saturday’s incident to contact their National Threat Operations Center at 800-CALLFBI (800-225-5324) . Tips may also be reported anonymously online at http://tips.fbi.gov.

Sunday 7:15 a.m.

The City of Odessa plans to host a prayer vigil Sunday night at 6 p.m. at UTPB. The public is invited to attend.