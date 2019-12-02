December 3rd is Giving Tuesday and “Friends for Life” is collecting donations

WACO, TX – If you haven’t spent all your money from Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Monday’s Cyber Monday, non profits in Central Texas are ready to collect on Giving Tuesday.

It’s a day devoted to charitable giving and charities hope Americans will be generous this Holiday season.

This year, the non profit Friends for Life in Waco is asking for gifts for grannies and grandpas too.

Every year their program gives out around 2,000 gifts to local nursing homes.

Their goal is to collect 1,000 items.

Suggested Gifts: (New & Unwrapped)

Blankets

Socks

House Shoes

Toiletries

Puzzle Books / Word Search (Large Print)

Large Print Bibles

Electric Heaters

Wall Decor

Gift Cards