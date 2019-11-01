Deck the Halls Gift Market

WACO, Texas – Now that Halloween is over and all the ghosts and ghouls have been put away, some say it’s time to break out the reindeer and Christmas trees.

The Junior League of Waco is doing just that by hosting the 14th annual Deck the Halls Holiday Gift Market at the Waco Convention Center. The Gift Market says everything you need to get ready for Christmas is inside.

Josh Overton and his parents brought their Christmas merchandise to the Gift Market last year, and they look forward to participating in the event again.

“We still have some fall stuff out, but it’s time to start thinking about Christmas items. We’re happy to bring them here. This is the perfect setting to do that,” says Josh Overton, a Merchant with Coming Home to Waco.

Visitors can browse through several local stores’ Christmas merchandise while listening to festive music.

“It’s so much fun. This is our only fundraiser, and it’s our holiday gift market to come and get your Christmas shopping done,” says Stephanie Cooney, of the Junior League of Waco.

The Junior League of Waco hosts this event every year to raise money for the organization. They say that even though it’s a little early, this is the perfect time to start getting into the holiday spirit.

“We have fun events that help kick off the holiday season. I think a lot of people are excited about the Christmas season coming,” says Kristen Saenz, of the Junior League of Waco.

Browsing for Christmas gifts isn’t the only activity this event offers. There is also a Ladies Night Out Shopping Party, Breakfast with Santa, and a Gingerbread Bash.

“Plus we have our large tree where, at certain times, you can get your pictures taken with Santa,” Cooney says.