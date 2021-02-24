Decline in COVID-19 cases inspires Waco-McLennan County to change press conference schedule

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has decided to move weekly press conferences to a monthly basis, due to a decline in COVID-19 case numbers.

Kelly Craine is the Public Information Officer with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, who says this is an exciting time.

“We are seeing a decline in cases, which is very exciting,” Craine said. “We are also seeing a decline in hospitalizations. I think is also a very important aspect of that.”

As the cases decline, the Health District made the decision to change weekly press conferences to monthly.

With more opportunities to get the vaccine, this is where the efforts will continue.

“We are just moving faster and faster on that. And so, we’ve got that settled. So unless something happens really dramatic at this point, a monthly press conference seems like the right way to go,” Craine said.

Mayor Dillon Meek said in a statement released on Wednesday, “Ensuring the public is well informed with the regard to the dangers of COVID-19 will continue to be a top priority, and I will continue to make myself available to the press and to the public to address any issues and questions as they come up. We are committed to continued, robust communication through other platforms as well.”

“We are pleased to see that downward trend, and we want to keep that up,” Craine said.

While cases in the county are declining, Craine says this is not the time to stop following CDC guidelines.

“It’s important that people keep those skills that we’ve been doing all year,” Craine said. “Remember – it’s important to test if you have any kind of symptoms. It’s okay to get tested. There is free testing available. And of course, get your vaccine.”

The Health District is still working through the wait list for vaccines, and will have a drive-thru vaccination clinic Thursday through Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at McLane Stadium.

“We are all slowly moving back to normal, and we want to keep this momentum the same way. Let’s keep those numbers down by doing the things we know will work,” Craine said.

To register for the vaccine, you can visit CovidWaco.com.