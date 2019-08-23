Delivery driver raises issue on handling of food

KILLEEN, Texas – Many people have done it – ordered food through a third-party delivery service, like Uber Eats or Grubhub, and have it delivered to their home.

But now a local delivery driver says you need to be careful about what kind of food you accept through those services.

“Restaurants in this area are breaking health food violations,” says the driver, who wished to remain anonymous.

He delivers to the Killeen area, and says all too often restaurants ask him to do things that break food regulations.

“They’re asking these third party organizations to fill drinks, pull napkins, pull utensils, and pull straws for their costumer. Consumers need to be aware and they need to start asking the restaurants the question, ‘Who filled my drink?,'” he says.

He and other drivers are not required to have food handling licenses – therefore, they should not be performing those kinds of actions.

According to the Bell County Health District there are no laws right now in Texas regulating how food should be handled by third-party drivers.

“Essentially any restrictions on the food that are mandated by law that regulates what happens to it while it’s in their custodial care, once you give it to a third-party delivery person, that’s pretty much it,” says George Highsmith, of the Bell County Health District.

Employees at restaurants are the only ones who should be handling food, but there is no requirement for them to put it in tamper-resistant packaging.

According to a survey by U.S. Foods, more than one out of every four delivery drivers has taken food from a delivery.

“There are packaging that is required for certain types of foods, but nothing in regards to tamper-resistance at this point. It makes very good sense, but unfortunately, there is nothing that is written in law that says the restaurants have to do this,” Highsmith says.

As for the places that let drivers fill cups and handle utensils, our driver says something needs to be done.

“They need to be told that this is what they’re doing wrong. They need to be re-educated on the health food law and help protect the custumer, the consumer,” he says.