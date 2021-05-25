Demand for Waco-McLennan County COVID testing declining

WACO, Texas – Right now, cases of COVID-19 across America are at their lowest levels in almost a year.

With this in mind, the Waco- McLennan County Public Health District will stop offering COVID-19 testing clinics starting Friday, May 28th.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Public Information Officer Kelly Craine says the demand for testing has decreased – along with the number of positive cases.

“Getting the vaccine, this is it,” Craine said. “This is really that final tool in our toolbox to really take on this pandemic. And it’s been successful.”

This is one of the reasons they made the decision to stop offering tests, which is something the district has done weekly since October.

“We just have so much more testing capability now that it’s no longer a need,” Craine said. “You can get it on demand pretty much anywhere you need to.”

Now with more vaccine opportunities available, they want to point the community in this direction.

Ascension Medical Group Waco Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Haskett says the vaccines have proven to be effective in both adults and children.

“Moderna has recently come out with data showing that their vaccines are 100 percent effective in children twelve to 17 two weeks after the second dose,” Haskett said. “Pfizer has similar data, so these are excellent vaccines.”

Haskett says Ascension Medical Group Waco has given close to 100,000 doses to people in Central Texas. Despite mild side effects like headaches, fatigue and muscle pain – nothing has been life-threatening.

“They are not only remarkably effective at preventing you from getting the disease, but they are remarkably effective in helping us get passed this pandemic,” Haskett said. “Getting to that normal that I know that we all love so much.”

Craine and Haskett both agree vaccines are making a difference in the community, and they encourage others to get it.

“It’s your turn now. Get vaccinated. It’s available,” Craine said. “If they have Pfizer, that’s twelve and up. For Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, it’s 16 and up. Don’t wait. Get the vaccine!”

“I think if you talk to friends and family members who’ve had the vaccine, or health care professionals, I feel like people will continue to move forward, and we’ll get this community and this country vaccinated fully,” Haskett said.

Testing is still available through local clinics and pharmacies.