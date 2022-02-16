WACO, Texas – Governor Abbott visited Waco today, and the McLennan County Democratic party responded to his speech.

Governor Abbott says he wants to make sure we never go through the problems we did last year with the winter storm, so he signed new laws that reformed the Texas power grid.

But, McLennan County Democratic party chair, Mary Duty, says those laws do something else.

“What that does is every power consumer in the state of Texas that sat in the cold in the dark is going to now see a $30 to the $50 increase on a residential bill for the next 30 years,” Duty said.

Another topic during the speech – election integrity.

Governor Abbott says the new election integrity bill makes it easier to vote than ever before.

“Sure. Easier to vote,” Duty said. “Ask the 90% of the people that have called our office in the last two days if it’s easier. Talk to our folks at the McLennan County elections office, we’ve had to hire more people to handle the issues that come up.”

Also, Governor Abbott spoke about the second amendment saying self defense is a God-given right, and his likely opponent, Beto O’ Rourke, wants to come and take our guns.

Duty says taking the guns is not the goal, and everyone in Texas has them.

“It doesn’t make me feel good that any Tom, Dick or Harry can go to the store today and buy a gun, not get any training whatsoever and show up in a public place and have that gun and decide he’s going to be superman,” Duty said.

Abbott also said he recently signed a law that will defund any city that defunds the police, claiming that is something O’Rourke wants.

“We don’t want to defund the police,” Duty said. “We like to look at how we spend our money, and we need to be sure that we’re reaching out to communities and making sure they understand that we’re there for them.”

He says what is more dangerous than defunded police is open borders,

“The wall is not going to stop illegal immigration,” Duty said. “Addressing climate change where people are migrating because they can’t grow crops…that will address immigration. Addressing the violence with drug trafficking, that will address immigration.”

Early voting for the primaries is open at these locations.