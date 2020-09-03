Demolition to start on iconic American Bank in Bellmead

American Bank announced Thursday when demolition will start on the iconic Round Bank in Bellmead.

The exterior demolition will begin Wednesday, September 9th and could take two weeks to complete.

American Bank announced the demolition plans in August of 2019.

Since 1979, the American Bank has had quite the impression on central Texans for its unique round structure and now the bank is looking to redefine that look.

Dana Hassell, President and CEO of American Bank says the building is now a Central Texas landmark.

“I know I’ve had people across the country talk to me about that building. There’s a lot of people that travel between Dallas and Austin, and they see that building and because of the uniqueness of it, it really stays in their mind,” Hassell says.

Construction of the new building at the site will begin immediately following. That is expected to be finished in 2021.

American Bank opened a new branch in Woodway last month that also pays homage to the Bellmead building.