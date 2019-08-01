Denton man indicted for smuggling persons, money laundering

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – A McLennan County Grand Jury returns an indictment on charges of Smuggling of Persons and Money Laundering against a Denton man.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told FOX44 last November that 36-year-old Alfonso Galvan was the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck which was stopped for a minor traffic violation on Interstate 35 in West.

While troopers were speaking with Galvan, it was discovered he was being paid to transport four people who were in the country illegally. $10,000 in cash was also found in the driver’s possession.

For more information, you can view our previous story here.