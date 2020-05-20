Developers lay out plan for Floyd Casey Redevelopment Project

WACO, Texas – Turner Behringer Real Estate has several businesses across Waco that folks in town may recognize.

They’ve worked on renovating the historic Waco Hippodrome, brought the University Parks Village to life and opened Union Hall, a food spot in Waco known for having a variety of locally owned restaurants.

On Tuesday evening, the developers rolled out their next big project – outlining their plan for what will replace the Floyd Casey Stadium.

The area will include residential and commercial properties with a mixed density, mixed income and single family housing, trails and bike lanes spanning more than 7,200 feet, with ten acres of open space for recreation.

Developers say the area will give businesses and residents access to Waco’s major areas like downtown, Valley Mills and Interstate 35.

Its expected to be a big job creator throughout Waco, as well. District Five Councilman Jim Holmes calls the new plans he saw impressive.

“The renderings you have here are a lot of folks’ fruition of vision. So again, we appreciate the taking the first step here, and you’ve got out support,” he said.

Councilwoman Andrea Barefield says she likes the fact that developers are merging the push for new businesses with residential life.

“I think that the inclusion of local business establishments also would allow people to live and work within the same area. So I appreciate that attention, as well,” she said.