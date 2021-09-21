‘Devious Lick’ challenge has local school checking restrooms every hour

HEWITT, Texas – The Devious Lick TikTok challenge has made it’s way to Central Texas – and one school district is facing approximately $1,000 in theft.

FOX 44 recently shared how Waco ISD PD was warning students to stay away from this TikTok challenge.

Midway High School is now face-to-face with this reality – causing school leaders to shut down some of the restrooms for missing items and check restrooms every hour so nothing else disappears.

School Resource Officer Jeffery Foley says students are taking the items with no valid reason behind it.

“I have talked to a couple of them,” Foley said. “When you ask them, ‘Why are you taking this?’ Their only word is, ‘Because it’s just what we’re doing now.'”

Foley says the items reported missing are soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers, and even light fixture covers.

“We’ve had calculator’s stolen. We’ve had just simple tape dispensers and staplers,” Foley said. “Things you wouldn’t think to steal. They’re just dumb things, and it’s just so that they can say they took it.”

Foley estimates approximately $1,000 of items have been stolen. He says it’s not a lot, but enough to cause an inconvenience to others.

“We don’t necessarily want to criminalize the situation. We will if we absolutely have to, if there was a bad enough case, we would go that route,” Foley said. “Right now, we’re trying to keep more school discipline.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Waco ISD Communications Director Josh Wucher says the district has not faced any damage due to the challenge.

Temple ISD told FOX44 in a statement:

“Temple ISD has reported damage at four campuses: Temple High School, Bonham Middle School, Lamar Middle School and Travis Science Academy. Total cost of the damage is approximately $800.”

“We’re trying to be proactive and make sure that the kids understand the consequences and aren’t going to be doing this kind of stuff,” Foley said. “Then at the same time, like any other social media fad, this one’s going to go away.”

Belton ISD and Killeen ISD have both faced theft related to the challenege.

Belton ISD told FOX44 in a statement:

“Over the last week, Belton ISD has experienced vandalism and theft potentially related to a current TikTok challenge. It’s really important that students and families understand that this is not just a fun social media challenge — the district is actively seeking out those responsible and may pursue disciplinary or criminal charges if appropriate.”

School districts are urging parents to get involved to help monitor what their child is doing on social media.

“You are more than welcome to search your child’s phone. There is nothing in the law that says you can’t look at your child’s phone,” Foley said.