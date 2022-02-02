WACO, Texas – As temperatures drop, the City of Waco is increasing its efforts to help those needing a warm place to stay.

The warming center at Dewey Recreation Center will provide shelter for people in the community that desperately need it for the next 24 hours.

Volunteers from the Waco Fire Department assisted in preparing the space for the people who will come.

Waco-McLennan Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Dirker says, they wanted to be ahead of the weather and provide a warm place for those who need it.

“One of the thing we learned from the winter storm last year is that we need to be prepared to serve those members of our community that might be in need with limited housing needs,” Dirker said.

He says if people in the community lose power, the Dewey is open to the public as a safe warm option.

The room is filled with cots accompanied by American Red Cross Blankets.

People seeking shelter are encouraged to bring their own food and water. The staff will only have a limited supply.

“We don’t feel that this a repeat of last year,” Dirker said. “Winter happens every single year, and I just want to remind people don’t panic.”

Dirker emphasized this service will only last for 24 hours and if someone needs additional services, they should contact The Salvation Army.

“We’ve been through this before, and everything will be okay,” Dirker said. “Should worst come to worst, keep an eye on the City of Waco’s website for directions on information that needs to go to the public.”

The Dewey Recreation Center is located at 925 N 9th St, Waco, TX, 76707. The center opens at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 2nd.